Summer is finally upon us and what better way to celebrate than with your favorite Disney Channel stars?! Well guys, Disney Channel is gearing up for some fun in the sun with two music specials featuring fan-favorite Disney stars both past and present, along with some seriously epic celebrity guests.

Mark your calendars because on Friday, July 10, both the “Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along” and “Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist” are set to premiere beginning at 8:00 P.M. EST. Descendants star Sarah Jeffery‘s new Disney Channel Voices music video, “Even the Stars,” will makes its Disney Channel debut immediately after the “ARDYs.”

The “Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along” celebs as they perform iconic songs from classic Disney Channel Original Movies and viewers will be able to seeing along to their favorite tunes. Similarly, the “Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist” — hosted by Austin & Ally alum Laura Marano — will have appearances from some pretty major names in music and feature iconic moments from the first seven years of the “ARDYs.”

Yep this is definitely a night of music you won’t want to miss! In honor of the upcoming specials, J-14 got a chance to talk to some Disney Channel’s biggest stars, and they spilled all the tea on their favorite classic DCOM songs. Scroll through our gallery to check it out!

