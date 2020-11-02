On Friday, October 30th the cast of Nickelodeon and Imagine Kids + Family’s new live action series “The Astronauts,” celebrated its premiere with a special drive-in screening on the Universal Backlot.

All cast, crew, & staff were tested before the event to ensure the safest possible experience.

The Astronauts series follows a group of kids who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are mistakenly launched into space.

The Astronauts is Nickelodeon’s first co-production with Imagine Kids+Family. The cast included Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan, and Ben Daon. Creator, writer, and executive producer Daniel Knauf (Carnivàle, The Blacklist) was also in attendance.

Don’t miss the Astronauts premiere on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

