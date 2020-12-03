To celebrate Nickelodeon’s first-ever Kid of the Year Awards, Dylan Gilmer — otherwise known as Young Dylan — and Chinguun Sergelen caught up with J-14 and opened up about what it was like being a part of the Kid of the Year Kid Committee. The boys spilled behind-the-scenes set secrets and dished on what it was like working alongside Trevor Noah.

Nickelodeon’s Kid of the Year honors young leaders who are making an impact in their communities. Dylan, Chinguun, Little Chef Ivy, Sky Katz and TIME for Kids Kid Reporters Raunak Singh and Tiana Sirmans teamed up with the network to help pick this year’s winner. Make sure to watch our exclusive video above and tune in to see who wins 2020 Kid of the Year on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons on Friday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

