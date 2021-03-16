Nickelodeon star Terrence Little Gardenhigh is looking back at his time on the Danger Force set. The 13-year-old actor caught up with J-14 exclusively and revealed some pretty hilarious moments that happened when the cameras weren’t rolling. Spoiler alert: all of his funny memories involved farting! Terrence also shared what it was like when Jace Norman reprised his role as Kid Danger for the spinoff series. Be sure to watch the video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.