Wondering how your favorite celebrities are passing the time while staying inside during the coronavirus quarantine? Singer Carson Lueders is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his routine now that she’s practicing social distancing. From hanging out with his nephew Sutter to staying active outdoors (not to mention, releasing his new single “Young and Free”) it looks like Carson is staying busy! Make sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.