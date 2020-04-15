Wondering how your favorite celebrities are passing the time while staying inside during the coronavirus quarantine? Paulina Chávez from the Netflix show The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her routine now that she’s practicing social distancing. From hanging with her pets to playing music, it looks like Paulina is staying busy! Make sure to watch the video above.

