Paulina Chávez and Reed Horstmann from the Netflix show The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia stopped by the J-14 studio, where the cast went head to head in an epic competition. to play a game of Impressions. They took turns doing their best impressions of the various famous characters, while the other had to guess who they were impersonating! They took on fan favorites like Hannah Montana, Alex Russo, Eleven, Bughead and more, and naturally, the results were hilarious. Make sure to watch the video above. Season 1 of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia is now streaming on Netflix.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.