Prepare for some major LOLs because Jam Jr.‘s Sam Hurley, Gavin Magnus and Coco Quinn just stopped by the J-14 studios — where they went head to head in an epic competition. The three stars took turns doing their best celebrity impressions, while the others had to guess who they were impersonating. They tried to act like some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes and more — and the results were hilarious! Make sure to watch the video above!

