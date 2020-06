Johnny Orlando is stuck inside during quarantine like the rest of us, and he has been working hard to keep a daily routine. From FaceTiming his friends (like Hayden Summerall) to working out during English class, the “See You” singer just spilled exclusively to J-14 the ways he’s been staying busy at home. Make sure to watch the video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.