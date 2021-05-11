He’s spilling all the tea! Johnny Orlando caught up with J-14 exclusively to talk all things music. The 18-year-old Canadian crooner dished on the meaning behind his latest single “I Don’t” and teased what fans can expect to hear from his upcoming tunes. But that’s not all! Johnny also teamed up with SunnyD for a pretty major TikTok campaign. Make this summer your sweetest summer yet by creating a TikTok showing Johnny how you plan to celebrate Summer 2021!

“Obviously, we’ve been trapped inside for a year-and-a-half, so you’re just supposed to be creative with it,” the singer told J-14. “There’s really no guidelines to the video except you have to use the #SUNNYandSweet​ and #contest. You make your video, you post it up with the hashtags and the prize is a private virtual concert with me.” ​

He continued, “I haven’t toured in two years now, so it’s really good to do a show. The requirement to enter is, basically, just get creative and show us how you’re going to make this your sweetest summer yet!”

Be sure to watch the video above for more from Johnny and stream his new single “I Don’t,” out now.

