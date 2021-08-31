Looking back! Ariana Greenblatt is taking a walk down memory lane and revealing where her Stuck in the Middle character would be now.

The 14-year-old actress played Daphne Diaz in the Disney Channel series from 2016 to 2018. It’s been a few years since the show came to an end, but Ariana hopes that her character is “successful.”

“I feel like she would start her own business of, like, dolls,” she tells J-14 exclusively while promoting her new movie The Boss Baby: Family Business. “If you watch the show, she completely wrecks her dolls and rips their head off and cuts their hair and spray paints their face and puts Xs on their eyes. So, I don’t know if … she’d probably start an Etsy shop.”

After the show came to an end after three seasons, the cast — which included Jenna Ortega, Isaak Presley and Kayla Maisonet, among others — went their separate ways, but Ariana says, “Whenever we have time, we try to catch up with each other, which I find really sweet.”

The Love and Monsters actress adds, “I’m so proud of them. They’re doing their own thing and they’re killing it.”

Now, Ariana is voicing the role of Tabitha in The Boss Baby: Family Business, which arrives via Digital on Tuesday, August 31. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the actress and her costars recorded their parts at home and via Zoom. Ariana, for her part, tells J-14 that she “adapted to the zoom life pretty quickly.”

“Looking back now, I love recording the singing because I did it in the back of my house,” she explains. “It was definitely nerve-wracking, but looking back now, it turned out great. It was very fun.”

Going forward, Ariana hopes that The Boss Baby: Family Business fans will get the chance to watch her character progress.

“I would like to see Tabitha grow up, and I think I’d like to see her in her awkward teenage years and her finding herself,” the Disney Channel alum shares. “I think that’d be a really interesting story. Also, her relationship with Tina (played by Amy Sedaris), because we got to see a big relationship with Ted (played by Alec Baldwin) and Tim (played by James Marsden) and how they grew up together. So, I think it’d be really cool to see Tabitha and Tina grow up together, and also see Tabitha finding herself and finding her true passions and stuff like that. I think it’d be interesting.”

