She’s always been a star! Fans may know Ariana Greenblatt for her role as Daphne Diaz in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, but the actress has nabbed some major movie and TV projects since her days on the network.

“I was so young, I didn’t even know what a career was,” Ariana recalled while chatting with Flaunt Magazine in an interview released in August 2023. “I just knew that I loved being on set, the environment, the process of getting ready and meeting everyone. The Disney series really set me up with a lot of knowledge, and I was lucky enough to be on a show with a bunch of other kids, so I still had the childhood-ish piece of being in a school-like environment.”

Once the series came to an end in 2018, Ariana hit the big screen and found a major opportunity for her career.

“I think a lot of the time, teenagers, especially teenage girls, are shown in such a false light on screen, or written by an older man,” she shared in the same interview. “And I’m thinking to myself, no matter if you have a daughter or a niece, you will never know what it’s like to be a teenage girl unless you were or are one. I would love to be the person to correctly represent teenage girls.”

Perhaps that opportunity came along in the form of a starring role in, quite possibly, one of the biggest movies in 2023 — Barbie. In the film, Ariana starred as Sasha, who makes it very clear to Margot Robbie‘s Barbie that it’s not cool to play with dolls anymore.

“Everyone had such a great time making it, and it really shows on camera,” Ariana told Elle of the Barbie set in April 2023, noting that she experienced a “core memory” with Margot. “That was just such a special moment for me that I’ll never forget because, keep in mind, we were doing this, but she was also watching trailers for movies that haven’t even come out yet … and then giving notes, and then she’s doing six things at once.”

Now that the Barbie movie is out, that’s not all for Ariana’s career, she’s still making some major movies. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all her roles since her Disney days.

