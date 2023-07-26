Remember Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle? The show seemed to have been the starting point for some huge Hollywood actors, from Wednesday star Jenna Ortega to Barbie‘s Ariana Greenblatt! So, are the two actor who plays siblings on the Disney series still close? Keep reading for details inside their friendship now.

Who Did Jenna Ortega, Ariana Greenblatt Play in ‘Stuck in the Middle’?

ICYMI, Stuck in the Middle was a Disney Channel show that ran for three seasons from 2016 to 2019. It followed Jenna as Harley Diaz, the middle child of seven kids in the Diaz family. Ariana played the youngest sibling on the show, Daphne Diaz.

Following her time on Disney’s Stuck In the Middle and Bizaardvark, Jenna went on to star in a few other well-known shows such as Jane the Virgin, You and Elena of Avalor. However, the Disney alum would solidify her place as a pro in the horror film genre after starring in 2022’s Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, X, Studio 666 and American Carnage.

And of course, who can forget her iconic portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Tim Burton series, Wednesday?!

As for Ariana, the youngest Diaz sibling went on to star in multiple blockbuster hits, including playing young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. She also had roles in Love and Monsters, Scoob!, The One and Only Ivan, In The Heights, Awake, The Boss Baby: Family Business and 65.

Most recently, Ariana played Sasha in Barbie, a.k.a. the biggest movie of 2023.

Are Jenna Ortega and Ariana Greenblatt Still Close?

Ariana revealed that the two still keep in touch with “happy birthday” texts and support from afar during an interview with Elle Magazine in April 2023. “We definitely have congratulated each other for our successes,” she revealed.

On top of that, an adorable video of the girls hugging at the Gris Dior VIP Party in April 2023 went viral on TikTok.

Will Ariana Greenblatt Appear In Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’?

After Elle asked Ariana if a guest appearance in season 2 of Wednesday was possible in her eminent future, the Barbie actress squealed, “Sisters reunite?”

