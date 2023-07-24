Barbie is everything — and everywhere! The 2023 film is the biggest film of the year so far, starring huge Hollywood names such as Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and those aren’t the only Barbie and Kens in this epic pink flick. From Doctor Barbie and President Barbie to Beach Ken and Backflipping Ken, keep reading to uncover which Barbie character you are based on your zodiac sign.

Unless you live underneath a rock, you know that Barbie is the biggest movie of 2023. From the endless sea of marketing, to the star-studded cast and influx of pink clothing in movie theatres, Barbie really is everything.

Not only does Margot play the lead Barbie in the film, but she also pretty much spearheaded the whole movie! As a producer of the film with her production company LuckyChap, the Australian actress told Vogue that she didn’t even picture herself as Barbie at first.

“It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that,” Margot told the outlet in May 2023. “This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.”

Eventually Robbie started talking to Greta Gerwig about writing and directing. “I was very scared it was going to be a no,” she said. “At the time this was such a terrifying thing to take on. People were like, ‘You’re going to do what?'”

But Greta said yes, thank goodness, on the condition that she could write the script with her partner, Noah Baumbach. “It felt sparky to me in some way that felt kind of promising,” Greta told Vogue. “I was the one who said, ‘Noah and I will do this.'”

Margot explained that Barbie was always meant to discuss the good parts of Barbie’s impact, as well as the bad.

“We of course would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has,” Margot told Vogue. “But we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren’t fans of Barbie. And in fact, aren’t just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that.”

Click through our gallery to uncover which Barbie character you are based on your zodiac sign.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.