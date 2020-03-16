Get ready, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans, because a brand new character is coming to East High! Yep, that’s right, Days of Our Lives alum Olivia Rose Keegan is set to join the cast for the second season, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

According to TVLine, the 20-year-old will play the role of Lily, “an energetic and adorable East High freshman whose sweetness masks her insecurity and highly competitive nature.” But that’s not all! Olivia will be joined by former Dear Evan Hansen star Roman Banks, who will also be introduced in the show’s second season. The former Broadway star will take on the role of Howie, a “hyper-smart, adorkable high school junior who works at Big Red’s family’s pizza shop.”

As fans know, this casting announcement came just a few days after former Dancing With The Stars pro Derek Hough joined the cast in a recurring guest role as Miss Jenn’s ex-boyfriend, named Zack. From the sound of it, all three new faces will bring some serious drama and competition to the show.

For those who missed it, the show — which was a spinoff of the epic High School Musical movies — stars Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie and more. The first season followed a whole new group of East High students as they prepared to put on their school’s production of HSM — and viewers seriously couldn’t get enough.

In February 2020, Disney+ confirmed that the fan-favorite spinoff series would return for a second season. They also revealed that instead of taking on another Disney Channel flick, the stars will be performers a different play this time — Beauty and the Beast! According to People Magazine, Season 2 of the series will include reimagined musical numbers from both the High School Musical movies and Beauty and the Beast, as well as a bunch of brand new songs. Production of the new season is set to begin this week in Salt Lake City and is slated for a late 2020 debut.

