Is Miley Cyrus releasing more music in 2023? Fans seem to think so! The “Flowers” singer has also hinted at a mysterious unreleased track in a recent interview, seemingly titled “Used To Be Young.” Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Miley Cyrus Releasing ‘Used To Be Young’ Single?

Miley first spoke about the mystery song during her British Vogue cover in June 2023. She spoke about a time when a songwriter approached her with a club-thumping party song that Miley no longer thought was her musical style.

“It was like, you know, the standard f–ked up in the club track. And I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum,” she explained. “It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

The experience led her to write another song, acknowledging her past self. The former Disney star revealed four lines of lyrics from the mystery track in that interview. “I know I used to be crazy, I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young.”

On top of that, Miley is set to release a 10th-anniversary vinyl edition of her 2013 album Bangerz on September 29, 2023, but on her website, there’s a very interesting sentence which eagle-eyed fans immediately spotted.

“Reflect back on when Miley Used To Be Young by revisiting the beloved original hits such as ‘Wrecking Ball,’ ‘We Can’t Stop,’ and ‘Adore You,'” it reads. As the “Used To Be Young” is in all caps, fans are theorizing that the re-released album will include a new track titled exactly that.

Is Miley Cyrus Releasing New Music?

ICYMI, Miley dropped her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation in March 2023, with lead single “Flowers” dropping in January, which quickly catapulted as one of the biggest tracks of the year.

The Hannah Montana star spoke about the process of writing the song during her Vogue interview.

“I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better … The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of,” she explained.

“A lot of headlines [recently] have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment, and it will be over.”

