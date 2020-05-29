Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, MTV might still be hosting their annual Video Music Awards live and in New York this year. Yep, according to Variety, the network has plans to host the 2020 awards show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 30.

“We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30,” an MTV spokesperson told the publication on Thursday, May 28. “The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”

For those who missed it, over 5,970,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 364,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

As fans know, this wouldn’t be the first year that the VMAs were hosted in Brooklyn. Back in 2013, just after the venue first opened, MTV’s fan-favorite awards show took the stage. Last year, in 2019, the moved to Newark, New Jersey and were hosted at the Prudential Center with artists like Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello serving up some seriously epic performances.

Other awards shows, like the 2020 Emmys and 2021 Academy Awards, have yet to make a decision on whether or not they’ll proceed as planned in the current health crisis. Previously, multiple sources told Variety that the Academy Awards — which are currently set to take place on February 28, 2021 — are “likely” to be postponed.

