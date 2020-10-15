The 2020 Billboard Music Awards was definitely a night to remember! Between the star-studded guest list and the show-stopping performances, Hollywood’s biggest musicians took the stage on Wednesday, October 14 (socially distant, of course) to accept their golden microphones.

Although Harry Styles didn’t make an appearance to accept his award for Billboard Chart Achievement Award, TikTok star Addison Rae accepted on his behalf. The Jonas Brothers also walked home with three awards and had the best reactions.

“Three Billboard Music Awards! Wow, thank you so much, everybody. Woooo!” Joe Jonas said in an Instagram Stories video. Kevin Jonas added in his own post, “Three awards tonight what a year! Thank you so much, everyone. Can’t wait to do it all again!”

These stars may not have made it to the actual awards ceremony, but some of your favorites still slayed the virtual red carpet, including Kelly Clarkson (who had multiple outfit changes throughout the night), Billie Eilish, Khalid, Julia Michaels and more. Scroll through our gallery for a look at all the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 BBMAs.

