No one does a red carpet better than Cardi B! Ever since she first stepped into the spotlight, the rapper has turned heads everywhere she goes with her show-stopping looks and barely-there dresses. Whether she’s in full glam in a floor-length gown or dressed down in a jumpsuit, nothing stops the “Bodak Yellow” songstress from wearing whatever she wants — and looking good while doing it.

“I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess —r ags to riches, people trying to sabotage,” the musician told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2017 about her rise to fame. “Before, I cared about everything — relationship, gossip. Now, I don’t feel like I have the time to please people. I don’t care about anything anymore — just my career and my kid.”

Starting off her career wearing princess dresses at events, Cardi definitely made her mark early. As her fame progressed, her looks got much more risky with the occasional cutout and huge headpiece. In fact, she became such a fashionista that fans were able to buy their own Cardi-inspired looks when she collaborated on two collections with fast-fashion giant Fashion Nova.

“I really wanted to do a clothing line for myself. I wanted to do clothes and create everything, you know?” she explained to ELLE in November 2018 about teaming up with the brand. “But I’ve never been in this business, it’s really new for me. So I was like, ‘Why don’t I just partner up with Fashion Nova?’ They have been doing it and they gave me a offer so I wanted to see how things go. Me and Fashion Nova we’ve been friends for a very long time. It’s almost like a family thing and it’s like, hey why not?”

While Cardi has made major moves in the affordable style realm, she’s also had iconic red carpet moments in high-fashion looks. For example, the singer made her Met Gala debut in 2018 with a custom look from designer Jeremy Scott.

“You can really tell when you really collaborated with the designer and when the designer just dressed you. It just shows how much you love fashion,” she told Vogue at the time. “When you see my look, I feel like you don’t just see a pregnant woman. I feel like you see royal-goddess-woman-motherhood.”

Scroll through our gallery for a look at all of Cardi B’s best red carpet moments, including looks from the Grammy Awards and Met Gala.

