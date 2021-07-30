July 2021 was full of some pretty fire bops! So many of our favorite artists released new music that we can listen to all summer long, and J-14 rounded them all up.

Newcomer Scotty Berg, for one, dropped his single “Friends,” and its a summertime anthem.

“After a crazy year, as a kid, I just wanted to go out and get to have fun with my friends, and that’s where we started with this song,” the musician told J-14 exclusively head of its release. “I got to work with some very accomplished songwriters who have already had radio hits, so we hopefully made another one. It’s a blast.”

Of course, as upbeat tracks go, Camila Cabello kicked of her new era with the single “Don’t Go Yet.”

“My world is beautiful. I took a nice little break. I filmed a movie. And then when it was time to get back in the studio I was like, ‘OK, I want to do this differently than I ever did it before.’ I want to just work with people that are my friends first and people that I build intimate relationships with and I want to do it in an intimate way,” the songstress told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily of the track. Camila added that she write the song “in my bedroom in my house in Miami” before making it in a studio in Los Angeles.

“Don’t Go Yet” is the first single from her third solo record, Familia. “I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that’s what I want, so that’s really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album,” she gushed. “And I think ‘Don’t Go Yet’ is just I think sonically and melodically, just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed.”

Aside from these two talented singers and songwriters, Dixie D’Amelio, Billie Eilish and more musicians also released fire bops throughout the month. Billie, for her part, didn’t just drop a song, but an entire album titled Happier Than Ever.

