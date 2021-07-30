He’s getting ready to take the stage! Louis Tomlinson took to social media on Thursday, July 29, and announced his one-day music festival.

“I’ve been sat on this idea for the last 12 months at least, and now, to see it come to life makes me very excited,” the former One Direction member, 29, captioned an Instagram announcement. “Personally, playing live shows is the best part of what I do, and it’s been far too long since I’ve seen you all, so I wanted to put this festival on to say thank you for all of your support and celebrate the return of live music.”

Louis was just one artist forced to cancel a tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and now, he’s finally getting “back in with the band.”

“I’ve got a really good feeling it’s going to be a really special night. We all deserve that! Louis concluded his Instagram caption. On Twitter, he added, “It’s going to be special.”



The “Back to You” singer’s concert announcement comes months after he first revealed that he’s been working on a second album. Following his departure from One Direction, Louis released his debut solo album Walls in January 2020. Months later, the record reached number one on iTunes in more than 20 countries, and the British crooner started to tease new music.

“I’m very, very excited. I had basically penciled down a plan before corona took over our lives,” Louis told The Telegraph in November 2020. “And now it’s kind of given me a little bit of time to really get into what I want things to sound like. I was really proud of my first record, but there were moments that I felt were truer to me than others.”

While there’s no official release date for his album just yet, Louis did respond to a fan via Twitter and teased that they can expect more songs later this year. Assuming [2021, but] who knows,” he wrote when one social media user asked when they can expect a single to be released.

As for what he’ll sing at the Away From Home festival, Louis hasn’t shared much detail regarding a set list. But during a livestreamed concert from December 2020, he did perform a new song titled “Copy of a Copy of a Copy.” When fans asked him if the song would be released as a single, the 1D alum spilled some tea.

“It will remain in the set for the tour and live shows but not sure when/if it will be released yet,” he shared in a Twitter post. “I want to keep all my options open. Very early in the process. Enjoy the moment!”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the Away From Home music festival so far.

