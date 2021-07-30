It’s finally here! Billie Eilish released her highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, on Friday, July 30.

“I can’t even process it,” the 19-year-old songstress shared via Instagram following the record’s release. “This was the most fulfilling, most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music. Finneas and I were just on cloud 9 making this album I feel … I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. I feel like crying. I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

More than a year after her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was released in March 2019, the California native started teasing that another record was on the way. Billie used social media to update fans on her songwriting process amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now that her second batch of songs is finally here, she asked her Instagram followers and fans to “please take care of this project, it means the world to me.”

When comparing her first and second albums, Billie told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on July 9 that, all in all, Happier Than Ever is “much better.”

“When you want to give your album a life, and a big one, and you want people to listen, you got to do stuff to make that happen,” the “Bad Guy” musician explained. “You got to do shoots and shoots and shoots. And all of the things. And it’s been a pretty punishing couple of weeks, I got to tell you. I have cried probably 30 times. Probably I’ve cried more in the last two weeks than I have my whole life. But it’s OK, because life goes on and things pass. But the whole process overall has been much better. I feel so much more confident and happy in my life and my personal life, and my brain and my creatives.”

Exactly one year before this record was released, Billie kicked off this new era by dropping “My Future” on July 30, 2020. From there, she continued to release new singles and tease what her fans can expect to hear.

“I feel so impacted by this project, and I am beyond happy about that,” she also said during her Apple Music 1 interview. “So I hope that, yeah, it can move on in that same realm in other people’s lives too.”

