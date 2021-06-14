Romantic outing? Billie Eilish and rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce were spotted hanging out together at Disneyland on Friday, June 11.

The songstress and actor both sported face masks as they walked around the amusement park. According to photos, Billie wore a purple oversized t-shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers. A purple sweatshirt was draped across her arm and she carried an orange and white backpack. Matthew, for his part, had on a colorful t-shirt paired with black pants. His sunglasses hung off his top while he held a Starbucks cup in one hand and a Disney-printed shopping bag in the other.

While the pair has yet to publicly speak on the nature of their relationship, this isn’t the first time they were spotted out together. In April, the “Bad Guy” songstress had her arms wrapped around Matthew and rested her head on his shoulder during a Los Angeles outing with the Return Home star. The duo walked alongside Billie’s dog, Shark, according to photos obtained by Page Six at the time. She and the podcast host were seen grabbing coffee and cozying up together. Billie’s blonde hair was on full display despite keeping her sweatshirt hood up over her head.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the California native has kept her relationship status out of the public eye. The first time she talked about any significant other was during her February 2021 AppleTV+ documentary The World’s a Little Blurry. At the time, Billie showcased a past relationship with Brandon Quention Adams, whom she called “Q,” and their subsequent breakup.

“I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him,” she said of their split in the movie. “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you.”

Billie also spoke about keeping her relationships private during an interview with U.K.’s Capital Breakfast in September 2020. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,” she said at the time. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Billie and Matthew at Disneyland.

