“It Girl” is a term that’s been thrown around for decades, usually describing famous women who are influential in some type of way, whether it be fashion, beauty, music, etc. Generation Z, people born between the years 1997 to 2012, have started to crown some trending celebrities as their generation’s “It Girls.” Keep reading to see our very own list of Gen Z “It Girls.”

One celebrity who you might have immediately thought of is Emma Chamberlain. The young star has been crowned an “It Girl” for years, certified by the likes of Vogue, V Magazine and luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Emma started off her career on YouTube in 2016 and slowly transitioned into the fashion world, becoming a brand ambassador for LV and interviewing celebrities at Vogue‘s 2021 and 2022 Met Galas.

The YouTuber spoke about making her mark in the fashion world, noting that she understands why influencers such as herself aren’t accepted within the industry just yet.

“The fashion world itself has been around forever and influencers and digital celebrities are very new and haven’t necessarily earned their stripes yet,” she told V Magazine in June 2021. “I think some people are not ready to accept it as a new form of celebrity, which I totally understand because it’s like mixing something new with something classic and it can feel wrong.”

However, the California native explained that “the world of fashion and fame” must change in order to “evolve.”

“When people were questioning my entrance into it, it was kind of scary, but at the same time, I understood where they’re coming from,” Emma continued. “My only hope is that people will accept me into it and let me be a part of it.”

Along with Emma, another celebrity who has started to make waves in Gen Z is none other than former Disney Channel star Jenna Ortega. Jenna first came on to the Disney scene as a main character in Stuck in the Middle and guest starred in multiple Disney shows such as Bizaardvark.

Following her wrap with Disney Channel, she’s since been called the “Horror It Girl,” due to her work in horror films such as in A24’s X, Scream, Studio 666, Scream 6 and American Carnage. On top of that, she launched herself into stardom following the release of Netflix’s Wednesday, which premiered in November 2022, where she plays the iconic Addams Family character, Wednesday Addams.

Scroll through the gallery below to see our entire list of Gen Z “It Girls” that you should know.

