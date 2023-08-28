The internet’s biggest stars stepped out for their annual red carpet event, the Streamy Awards. Hosted at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, August 27, a few major influencers took the stage to accept their well-deserved awards.

Dylan Mulvaney, for one, took home the award for Breakout Creator at the event, and celebrated with a sweet speech. Dylan rose to fame after going viral on TikTok for sharing her experiences as a trans woman.

“I’m really shocked because I thought the only award I’d ever win was maybe a Tony Award but now I’m a musical theater gal with a Streamy,” she shared, in part, calling out allies for the transgender community. “532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, and my life has been changed for the better.”

While Brianna LaPaglia — otherwise known as Brianna Chickenfry — didn’t take home an award, she did slay on the red carpet and while presenting at the Streamys. The “BFFs” podcast co-host became a major star after getting hired at Barstool Sports amid her college career. Now, the internet personality has made major headlines for her romance with signer Zach Bryan.

“He’s like, the nicest, most genuine person I’ve ever met. He’s so normal,” she gushed on “BFFs” over her man earlier this month. “We did a f–king 18-hour car ride together and … didn’t turn the music on once and talked the whole time. That’s when I knew, like, oh this guy’s actually awesome. We got to know each other.”

Zach wasn’t with her at the awards ceremony, but he did support his girl on Instagram by sharing one of her posts on his Instagram Stories.

Tana Mongeau was also present at the awards, stunning in an all-black look. She got on stage to present an award as well.

When it came to the winners, some A-list celebrities event took home an award. The Jonas Brothers won the Crossover Award while Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” swept the Sound of the Year category.

