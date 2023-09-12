The MTV Video Music Awards might just be the red carpet event of the year — and Young Hollywood’s biggest stars love flocking to the red carpet! Over the years, some major celebrities have had huge debuts at this event. Keep reading to see your favorite star’s first-ever VMAs appearance.

Taylor Swift made her MTV VMAs debut in 2008, but it was her 2009 appearance at the awards show when she made major headlines. Who can forget when Kanye West interrupted her on stage after winning Best Female Video?

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” the rapper said at the time, igniting their years-long feud. “One of the best videos of all time!”

Taylor, for her part, reflected on the entire incident years later in a diary entry that was released alongside her Lover album in 2019.

“Ahh … the things that can change in a week,” the songstress wrote at the time. “If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.’ Well … Apparently … It does.”

Years later, the duo appeared to make up publicly at the 2015 VMAs. At the time, Taylor awarded Kanye with the Video Vanguard Award.

“He called me up, maybe a week or so before the event, and we had maybe over an hourlong conversation, and he’s like, ‘I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me,’ and went into all the reasons why it means so much, because he can be so sweet,” Taylor said during a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone. “He can be the sweetest. And I was so stoked that he asked me that. And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, ‘MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!’ And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body. I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk s–t. And I was so upset.”

Despite their past incidents, Taylor went on to “move past” the experience — and she’s still slaying the VMAs red carpet all these years later!

