On Wednesday, January 1, James Charles took to Twitter to deny rumors that he used the n-word in a video posted to his Instagram Stories during a New Year’s Eve celebration. The 20-year-old rang in the new year at a party with his friends and during the event, James shared a video of himself singing along to Saweetie‘s “My Type.”

Although it’s since been deleted, some social media users were quick to capture the clip and accused the internet star for seemingly saying the n-word while singing along to the song.

“Why is nobody talking about James Charles SAYING THE N-WORD TWO TIMES IN A IG STORY,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the video. Another added, “James Charles becomes the first cancellation of 2020, for saying the n-word while singing the lyrics to a song.”

Why is nobody talking about James Charles SAYING THE N WORD TWO TIMES IN A IG STORY. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/oZy9oXX3IA — Joaquín (@JoacoSevitz) January 1, 2020

While some people slammed James for his alleged use of the n-word, others were quick to defend him and pointed out that he may not have actually used the racial remark after all.

“I was squinting real hard to see if James Charles said the n-word in that video and I’ve come to the conclusion that he didn’t say it,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Wait I don’t even like James but he like didn’t even say the n-word he [dead] skipped over it and if [you] look at his mouth it doesn’t even match up [with] the word.”

After the video began to go viral and #JamesCharlesIsOverParty trended on the social media site, the YouTuber took to Twitter to respond, and he claimed that he skipped over the word.

“My guy did [you] say the n-word on [your Instagram Stories],” a fan asked, to which James immediately responded, “No? Turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. How stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n-word and still have it up the next morning.”

