YouTuber James Charles has proved that he has no bad blood with TikTok star AdamRayOkay — whose real name is Adam Martinez. The two internet celebrities recently teamed up for an epic video a few weeks after fans slammed the 20-year-old vlogger for a since-deleted snapchat video imitating Adam’s popular Latinx TikTok character named Rosa.

For those who missed it, James attempted to copy the character for his own version of one of Rosa’s most popular videos and came under fire from Twitter users who were upset with the clip and said his video was “racist.” Although some fans were upset, it seemed that Adam was not bothered by James’ Rosa video. After the clip went viral, he took to Twitter and wrote, “My videos are made to bring JOY to people all around the world. Let’s remember that and keep the positivity going!”

Now it’s been confirmed that there’s nothing but love between these two influencers because James gave Adam a “fun little glam Rosa makeover,” and fans were living for it. Throughout the 13-minute video, the beauty guru broke down the steps for Adam’s makeup look and chatted about his newfound fame.

“I think the craziest part is getting recognized in public. The craziest and the best part, I feel,” he explained. “It still hasn’t sunken in that I have millions of followers on that platform ’cause I feel the exact same. I feel like people expect me to change in some weird way, but I feel the exact same.”

For those who don’t know, Rosa first became popular on the video sharing app when Adam’s first video went viral in December 2019. Since then, he has garnered over 1.2 million TikTok followers. The character, Rosa, has become known for hilariously sharing all the details on everything in her life, from updates about her relationship status to classroom drama. Adam and Rosa have become celebrities across the app, and especially in the Latinx community.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.