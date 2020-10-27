The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to start a wishlist. After trying David Dobrik‘s perfume line, J-14 is here to tell you that these two fragrances should be at the top of your list!

Titled David’s Perfume, the bottles retail for $60 each and mark the 24-year-old YouTube star’s foray into the beauty industry. The first fragrance — aptly titled David’s Perfume #01 — combines notes of amber and cashmere for a deeper scent while the second — David’s Perfume #02 — is lighter, combing Grapefruit and Sandalwood.

Aside from the seriously dreamy smells, both bottles have a clean aesthetic. The first is housed in a back bottle, representing the darker of the two smells, and the second is in a clear pink bottle.

“I really wanted to start a perfume so I could make a perfume commercial. I’ve always wanted to make one of those,” he told Us Weekly earlier this month about his decision to start a fragrance line. When it came to the inspiration behind his scents, David explained that they came from one person in particular, but he won’t name who.

“I basically met somebody and this person had this crazy smell about them, like this amazing smell,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘What is this?’ And then they described to me the perfume and I did some more research and was so shocked that more people aren’t wearing this smell.”

So, the vlogger made it his mission to recreate the perfect perfume, with a little help from the Vlog Squad, of course.

“I always like to bring my friends and include them on things because I just need their opinion,” David told Us. “So I had like five or six of my friends [at the fragrance house] just like deciding whether or not they liked it.”

And thankfully, they did!

