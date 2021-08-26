Just call Ariana Grande a makeup mogul! The songstress appears to have a new beauty brand in the works.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice when the singer created an already verified Instagram account called R.E.M. Beauty, then a mysterious billboard appeared in Times Square letting them know that something is coming “soon.”

For those who don’t live in New York City, the R.E.M. Beauty Instagram account posted a short video of the advertisement. As of now, the social media account has racked up over 100 thousand followers, with fans freaking out in the comments section of the post.

“I can’t wait this is gonna be amazing,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “OK I’M SO HYPE.”

While some noted that the brand is going to be “iconic,” another one of Ariana’s fans shared, “THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING.”

A second major clue regarding Ariana’s beauty line occurred when her close friend Doug Middlebrook shared a selfie alongside the NYC billboard. While he didn’t offer any other hints, Doug did put the eyes emojis over his head in the snap. Ariana herself has yet to spill any tea regarding the launch.

Of course, the “Thank U Next” musician is already a player in the beauty industry thanks to her various fragrance launches over the years. Her most recent perfume, “God Is a Woman,” was released in July 2021.

When it comes to her beauty routine, Ariana is known for her signature winged liner, so there may be eyeliner in fans’ future.

“I love lashes,” she told Byrdie in December 2020 when sharing beauty secrets. “I feel like I could be completely naked but have lashes, and I’d be fine. Like, I’ll forget! Just walk out naked and completely forget.”

As for following beauty trends, Ariana doesn’t feel any pressure and just does what she likes.

“Be yourself and don’t listen to any trends,” she also told the publication. “If you happen to like something that is trendy, cool — but just because it’s ‘in’ at the time doesn’t mean that you have to jump on the bandwagon. Being yourself is one of the coolest things that you can do. As hard as it may be to get there, once you find that comfort, run with it.”

Ariana continued, “My fans, I just really want them to feel empowered by who they are, and to not be afraid of it.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Ariana’s beauty brand so far.

