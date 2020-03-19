For those who are stuck at home and bored during the coronavirus outbreak, Nickelodeon’s got you covered! The network just launched a multi-platform initiative called #KidsTogether, which uses their most popular characters in an attempt to engage kids and families with tips for staying healthy and ideas for activities they can do together while stuck at home.

Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Danger, Bubble Guppies and The Casagrandes, #KidsTogether is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing kids with information through original videos, downloadable activities, social content and more — which they can check out here. Additionally, Noggin — Nickelodeon’s interactive learning service for preschoolers — will be offered for free for three months starting next week.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 227,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 9,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

