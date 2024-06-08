Sabrina Carpenter has become a fashion and beauty inspiration to girlies everywhere — whether its her iconic glitzy makeup displaying the blush of the gods or her adorably glittery performance outfits — she can seriously do no wrong! While that’s all nice and good, we can’t help but also give a shout out to her going out looks — so we took it upon ourselves to put together some of our fav Sabrina fashion moments this year (so far).

While we know and love the “Espresso” singer for her glittering pop star princes looks, she actually has trouble defining her own fashion aesthetic.

“I’ve always had trouble answering this question, because when you’re a young woman, it can change and fluctuate a lot, and you don’t always want to label it,” she said of her style during an interview with W Magazine in 2024. “Some days I feel confident in short skirts and tall boots, and other days, I feel more confident in baggy jeans and baggy t-shirts.”

The Disney Channel alum also revealed that while her everyday looks might differ from her on stage outfits, she still feels like the glitz and glam are very real to who she is.

“I don’t wear what I wear on stage to the grocery store, but I definitely feel comfortable enough in it that I wouldn’t feel weird wearing it to dinner with my friends and family,” she revealed. “It never feels like I’m putting on this persona and becoming someone else. It still feels like another facet of me.”

That being said, the “Please Please Please” songstress also revealed some of her style inspirations.

“I look at old photos of Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin and even young Dolly [Parton]; a lot of the things they wore feel very close to the things that I like to wear now,” she told W. “Obviously, I also take a lot from my mom, when she was younger. She used to wear these cute little sets, and I feel like now I’m very much a set girl. I find inspiration all over the place. It’s been a minute since I’ve named-dropped Rihanna in an interview, because I told myself I had to slow down, but Rihanna is always one of my main style icons as well.”

