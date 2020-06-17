Netflix stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor are giving back in the best way. Yep, on Tuesday, June 16, the actress announced that she’s teaming up with her costar’s new organization, Favored Nations, to help ” fight against racial injustice and inequality in our country.”

According to her Instagram post, the stars plan to raise money by reading scenes from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You along with sharing “important messages from activists and artists from the Black community.”

“Together, let’s learn more about systemic racism and how we can create change,” Lana captioned her Instagram post.

How can fans get involved? Well, Lana and Noah highlighted organizations that their followers can donate to and tune into during their upcoming livestream, which will also feature Black Lives Matter cofounder, Patrisse Cullors, along with other special guests and experts.

For those who missed it, Noah teamed up with friend and fellow actor Josh Heller to launch the Favored Nations non-profit organization. During a recent interview with GMA, the 24-year-old explained, “The ambition and the goal and the aspiration for Favored Nations, is to help people discover new ways to help people.”

With his large online presence, Noah planned to utilize his platform in order to raise both money and awareness for various charities.

“In my teenage years, like a lot of people, I felt very hopeless. I felt like I was in a dark place, and I discovered that giving back to other people was something that actually made me feel a lot better,” he explained. “I promised myself as I started to work more, that if I ever gained a platform from what I do, that I would leverage that platform and use that platform to help create an environment where other people could hopefully come to the same understanding that I came to.”

