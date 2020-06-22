Just days after her break up with Josh Richards, Nessa Barrett told fans that she “truly” loves the TikTok star.

“I lost someone I truly love and it’s just hard,” the 17-year-old told fans during a recent livestream that was recorded and reposted on the TikTok room Instagram account.

“Right now I have been feeling so insanely alone but then I have to keep reminding myself that I have you guys,” she added. “I’m trying my hardest to stay strong right now.”

For those who missed it, the internet stars shocked fans on Thursday, June 18, when they revealed that they had broken up in an emotional YouTube video. Despite their decision to split, the pair told fans that they “are still friends.” According to the six-minute video titled “We Broke Up,” the influencers explained that they needed to “mature” and “grow as people” before being in such a serious relationship. As for why they decided to give fans such an in-depth look at their breakup, well, Josh explained it was because the last thing he wanted was “lies or rumors being spread” about the split.

“There comes a point in relationships where you realize maybe it isn’t best to be together. We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. We were in a very serious relationship but we weren’t ready for as serious as it was,” he told viewers

Nessa added, “We’re just drifting apart so we can focus on ourselves.”

Both teens said they mutually decided “it would be better for us right now, where we are, to not be together.”

After their breakup video hit the internet, both Josh and Nessa spoke to People Magazine about the decision to go their separate ways.

“Nessa is a person that will always have a place in my heart. We have learned so much from each other,” Josh told the publication. Nessa agreed and said, “Josh and I are both very saddened by the breakup, but we’ll always be there to support each other in our personal endeavors and wish nothing but love and joy for one another.”

