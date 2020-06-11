Days after leaving the Sway House and moving into an apartment together, TikTok stars and best friends Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler have introduced fans to their adorable new puppy.

The internet famous teens uploaded a vlog on Wednesday, June 10, where they gave fans an update on how living together is going, and that’s when they dropped the major announcement.

“We did get a dog, like we just said like 40 times, we named it Buddy, thought it fit. But she’s cute as Hell,” Josh told fans in the clip. Jaden added, “Also I posted a picture of it, exposing the whole thing by accident.”

Throughout the rest of the 7-minute video, the pair took fans along as they went to the store and picked out some essential items for their brand new family member. We can’t wait to see more content with Buddy, TBH!

As fans know, everyone was left pretty shook when the social media famous pair announced that they were officially moving out of the mansion to focus on their music career. But not to worry, even though they made the decision to leave, Josh and Jaden wants fans to know that there’s no bad blood between them and their former roommates.

“We know this is what we’re supposed to do, we’re excited for the opportunities that are going to come, but this is weird,” Jaden said before the boys officially left the Sway House for the final time. Josh added, “These boys are our family. I want to stress that to you guys. We’re not leaving the boys to f**king say, like f**k you,” Josh explained.

Aside from music, they also have a podcast in the works!

“I know a lot of fans were surprised when Jaden Hossler and I took a hiatus from SWAY; I did so in order to focus on how I can create unity and change in the world as well as to work on other ventures including music and entrepreneurship,” he explained during a recent statement written for Medium. “Together, we’re working on a podcast that explores why people think the way they think and how we can help people understand each other’s opinions and differences. We are on a mission to discover the tribulations of man and hope that our supporters will join us through our journey to understand the essence of sociology and psychology. The guests we have lined up are mostly unorthodox and are some of the most formidable experts in their respective fields.”

At this time, neither Josh nor Jaden have shared a release date, but we seriously hope they announce something soon!

