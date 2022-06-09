Bella Thorne is looking *very* happy after calling off her engagement with Benjamin Mascolo! The Shake It Up star was all smiles while taking a walk on June 9, just days following her announcement about calling it quits with her fiancé.

Bella confirmed her breakup with the Italian singer on a June 3 Instagram Story. She wrote, “I broke up with ben for my owns reasons please stop asking this is a personal matter.” Ben reposted it on his account and added, “Please respect her space.” In a lengthy statement he shared on Instagram on June 2, he wished her the best and said he “will always be there for her.”

The couple announced their engagement in March 2021, much to the delight of fans. The pair recently starred in the movie Time Is Up, which they revealed helped their relationship immensely in an interview with TooFab. “We never had a fight ever the whole entire time we were filming, like there was never a new issue, so it was really just smooth sailing, the whole time,” Bella shared. “I’ve also never worked with someone that I’ve dated. So, for me I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ But it was great.”

Ben agreed with his then-girlfriend at the time. “It’s beautiful to have this as a stepping stone of our relationship, and we fell even more in love on this movie because … It’s the first time we would work together, and so many hours a day, we have a lot of stress and a lot of responsibility, and we just went for it,” he told the outlet. “We came out on the other side and we were stronger as a couple, it was a win-win on everything.”

The movie was apparently so significant to the couple that Ben proposed on-set with a love letter written on the back of their script. The Disney alum first teased an engagement on Instagram in January 2021, sharing a picture of her beau with several wedding ring emojis in the caption. “Big announcement coming soon,” she wrote. “I’m so happy.”

Three months later, she and the Italian singer announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating. “She said YES @bellathorne,” Mascolo shared on Instagram while Thorne shared a video of herself showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

Since the couple’s breakup, Bella has not shared what went down between the two. She looks like she’s doing just fine, though! Scroll through our gallery to see the actress all smiles days after calling off her engagement.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.