She’s off the market and packing on the PDA! Bella Thorne can’t stop kissing fiancé Mark Emms.

Relationship rumors between Bella and Mark started swirling in late 2022, months after she and ex-fiancé Benjamin Mascolo called off their engagement in June of that same year.

“A little more than three years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day, my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since,” the Italian actor shared on social media at the time, not mentioning Bella by name. “Only God know how many hearts I’ve broken and how many people I’ve hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should do better, and of that I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes – but I know now it was all part of a bigger plan that guided to where I am today.”

Bella, for her part, has kept quiet about what went wrong between them. That being said, she has no issues showing off her new love.

In September 2022, photos of the Disney Channel alum and producer kissing on a boat went viral. Months later, in December 2022, Mark made his first appearance on Bella’s Instagram. Since then, the duo has been giving fans an insight into their relationship with various PDA-filled photos.

“Find someone u want to share ur candy with,” Bella posted on Instagram in February 2023, when celebrating Valentine’s Day. “Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin ass today.”

Amid their whirlwind romance, the Shake It Up alum announced her and Mark’s engagement via Instagram in May 2023.

“It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” she shared with Vogue at the time. When discussing her wedding with the magazine, Bella teased that “every bride does not need one gown, but four!” From the sound of it, there are a lot of wedding looks in the near future.

In the meantime, Bella and Mark are going to have to continue packing on the PDA for all their fans to see. Scroll through the gallery for a look at all their kissing photos.

