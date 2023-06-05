They’re just like us! Actress Lisa Yamada revealed that while filming season 2 of Cruel Summer, which premieres on June 5, 2023, the cast shared theories on what the ending could be, since there’s so many “twists and turns” throughout the show! Keep reading to see J-14’s exclusive interview with Lisa.

‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Cast ‘Didn’t Know’ the Ending While Filming

ICYMI, season 2 of the popular Freeform show will follow three characters in a love triangle throughout three different timelines surrounding Y2K. Telling the story of the early friendship between Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood) and Megan’s best friend Luke (Griffin Gluck).

Lisa, who plays Parker, revealed that the second season’s cast had no idea what was going to happen next while filming.

“So, every script that we get every episode, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know who to believe now,'” she explained to J-14. “So, it’s going to be interesting to see like the viewers go along in that journey that we had to go through in Vancouver.”

Being on a murder mystery show doesn’t come without difficulties, though, since family members and friends kept asking Lisa that crucial, spoiler-alert question: who is the murderer?!

“I mean, we all dedicated five months of our lives to this show filming in Vancouver,” Lisa began. “And because this show has so many twists and turns and it’s like a who done it murder mystery kind of thing, all my friends and family were like, so like, ‘Who did it? What’s your theory?'”

However, the cast definitely traded their own theories while filming with one another.

“Me and the cast, we’re very close,” the young actress gushed. “We had our theories before every table read we’d be like, ‘So who do you guys think? And we’re like, ‘We think them, but also in last episode, it was them,’ so it was a journey for sure.”

She revealed that season 2 is “very similar to season 1, where it’s like at the end you’re like, ‘Oh, well I have no idea what’s going on now, like, I just have to wait until next week.”

What Is the Cast of ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Most Excited to See?

Lisa explained that since there are so many couples this season, the cast is super excited to see all the “the couple ship edits” on TikTok!

“Like, I’m just giggling because like we’re so friendly with each other and it’s gonna be so interesting to see like fans shipping us together. But yeah, we’re really excited for that. We’re like sending each other TikTok’s like, ‘Oh my God, this is so funny.'”

