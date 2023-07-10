Taylor Swift's Family Is Famous Too! Meet Her Parents, Brother, Grandma

They’re famous too! Taylor Swift might be the superstar, but her parents and brother have also made major names for themselves within the Swiftie fandom. Since the beginning of her career, Taylor’s mom, Andrea, and dad, Scott, have showed some major support.

“We’ve always told her that this is not about putting food on our table or making our dreams come true,” Andrea recalled during an interview with Entertainment Weekly from 2008. “There would always be an escape hatch into normal life if she decided this wasn’t something she had to pursue. And of course that’s like saying to her, ‘If you want to stop breathing, that’s cool.'”

Fans are often sharing videos of themselves interacting with Taylor’s parents during the Eras Tour and Andrea and Scott were both featured in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. But who are Mama and Papa Swift? Keep reading for all the details on Taylor’s family.

Who Are Taylor Swift’s Parents?

Andrea and Scott got marred in February 1988, before welcoming Taylor into the world in December 1989. Prior to helping their daughter follow her dreams, Andrea was a mutual fund marketing executive. Scott was a stockbroker and eventual Vice President for Merrill Lynch.

Over the years, fans have come to love both Taylor’s parents. In fact, they lovingly refer to Andrea as Mama Swift, and have showed her major support following her multiple cancer diagnoses — she was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and again in 2019.

“Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again. It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else,” Taylor wrote for Elle Magazine in March 2019. “My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Does Taylor Swift Have Siblings?

Taylor has one brother, Austin, who is three years her junior. He’s an actor who graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2015.

Who Is Taylor Swift’s Grandma Marjorie?

Taylor’s late grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, was Andrea’s mom. However, she was also a well-known opera singer. In December 2020, Taylor released her Evermore album, which featured a song titled “Marjorie” — a tribute to her grandmother.

“My mom found a bunch of her old records, of her singing opera, and I sent them to Aaron [Dessner] and he added them to the song,” she said of the track following the album’s release. “It says ‘if I didn’t know better, I’d think you were singing to me now’ and then you hear her, you hear Marjorie actually sing.”

