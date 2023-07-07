Keeping it in the family! Taylor Swift appeared to share a sweet tribute to her late grandmother with the From the Vault song “Timeless” off her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album. The song’s lyric video features photos of Taylor’s late grandma, Marjorie Finlay, and her first love.

“On a crowded street in 1944 / And you werе headed off to fight in the war,” the song’s chorus reads, in part. “You still would’ve been mine / We would have been timeless.”

Who Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Timeless’ About?

It appears that the From the Vault track is about Taylor’s grandmother Marjorie, who died in 2003. Similarly to the song “Marjorie” from Evermore, Taylor included pictures of her grandma to signify the song’s meaning. Throughout the track, Taylor, who revealed in her song “Epiphany” from Folklore that her late grandfather served in World War II, appears to share more insight into the relationship between her grandparents ahead of the war. However, it appeared that this love story didn’t have a happy ending.

“In the fifteen hundreds off in a foreign land / And I was forced to marry another man,” Taylor sings, seemingly from Marjore’s point of view. “You still would’ve been mine.”

Who Is Marjorie Finlay?

Marjorie Finlay is the maternal grandmother of Taylor, meaning that she was Andrea Swift‘s mom. Over the years, the “Sparks Fly” songstress has spoken candidly about her late grandmother in her concerts.

“So that song, ‘Marjorie’, that was a song that I wrote about my mom’s mom, my grandmother,” Taylor told fans when singing the song during the one of the May 2023 Nashville shows from her Eras Tour. “She was a singer, too. And she passed away when I was 13. I just know that my mom, right now, is just, like, bawling and has been for the solid last five-and-a-half minutes, and I love you guys so much. That was so meaningful and so special.”

Just like Taylor, her grandmother was also a musician. In fact, Marjorie’s vocals are featured on the song of the same name.

“My mom found a bunch of her old records, of her singing opera, and I sent them to Aaron [Dessner] and he added them to the song,” she recalled in 2020. “It says ‘if I didn’t know better, I’d think you were singing to me now’ and then you hear her, you hear Marjorie actually sing”

