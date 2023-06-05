She’s back at it again! Taylor Swift has officially announced her forthcoming rerelease and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is officially on the way.

The singer-songwriter announced the news via Instagram on midnight on May 6, 2023. “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7,” she wrote.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” she continued in her post. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

This marks the third of Taylor’s albums that she’s rerecording, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Just like the rest, Speak Now will include songs from the vault, which have never been heard before.

Originally released in October 2010 with 14 songs — including “Mine,” “Innocent” and “Long Live,” among others — and three extra tracks on the deluxe edition.

“I would consider the songs on this record as emotions — that’s what they’re about. There are some that are about infatuation and adoration and the positive, magical feelings of love. But then there are the ones that deal with when it goes wrong, which it oftentimes does,” the songstress told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the album’s original 2010 release. “And all the different ways that it can go wrong and all the different ways it can make you feel and all the different phases of that you go through. Then there’s just social dynamics, dealing with people and learning about the fact that life is so unpredictable. I think that’s one of the things I’ve learned — life and love are unpredictable.”

While Taylor has kept fans on their toes about the order of her rereleased albums, Swifties did speculate for months beforehand that Speak Now was coming next.

After releasing the music video for Red vault song “I Bet You Think About Me,” some social media users were convinced it was a major nod to Speak Now since the entire video concept appeared to reference the title track, “Speak Now.” Not to mention, Taylor released merch in November 2021 that was priced at $20.10 — the year the record was originally released. Of course, who can forget the “Bejeweled” music video, which actually had Speak Now songs playing the background! OK, Taylor, we see you.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), including release date and more.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.