Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are a singing songwriting iconic duo. The best friends first met in 2012, and have collaborated on a handful of projects, songs, music videos and more. Keep reading to see their complete friendship timeline.

“I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at,” Ed told People Magazine in May 2023, explaining that their conversations feel like “therapy.”

“I had an hour-20 conversation with her yesterday and we were just — everything that was on our minds we talked about,” he continued. “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well, because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it. That has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treat you, how your friends treat you. She’s basically in the same sphere.”

The pair have collaborated multiple times, including on Taylor’s 2012 album Red with “Everything Has Changed,” and in 2017 for Taylor’s “End Game.” Ed and Future, who also collaborated on the track, even costarred in the music video at the time.

That isn’t where their collabs end, either! Ed released “The Joker and the Queen” alongside Taylor in 2022, with the “Shape of You” singer even enlisting the same child actors who starred in their 2013 “Everything Has Changed” music video. Talk about a full circle moment!

For her part, Taylor has praised her singer-songwriter bestie over the years, whether its via social media post or even award ceremony speeches!

While accepting her first Brit award in 2015 for best international female artist, Taylor gave Ed a shoutout as one of her favorite British people. “Honestly, I know I wouldn’t be up here if it wasn’t for one of my best friends, who took me to pubs and taught me how to make a good cup of tea and taught me everything I know about the UK. I just want to say I love you, Ed Sheeran.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Taylor and Ed’s complete friendship timeline.

