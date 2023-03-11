Did you know Taylor Swift has a younger brother?! Austin Swift is only three years younger than his mega pop star sister, but he also works in Hollywood as an actor with a pretty impressive repertoire. Keep reading for everything we know about Austin.

Who Is Austin Swift?

Austin, 30, has starred in multiple acting works such as Live by Night, Embeds, Still the King and Cover Versions.

The actor graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2015, where he studied film. During college, he had roles in plays such as Dead Man’s Cell Phone and Six Characters in Search of an Author. In 2016, he made his debut in thriller I.T., which starred Pierce Brosnan.

“She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction,” he told Vanity Fair of his famous sister in 2017. “She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life …. and I was always a little bit, you know, doing this, doing that.”

“Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect,” he continued. “You just respect everyone’s time, everyone that you’re working with. They’re all there, it’s all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that.”

Are Austin Swift and Taylor Swift Close?

Austin and Taylor are pretty close siblings! In an interview with ET from April 2018, the I.T. actor said he gets a lot of advice from his older sister.

“[I get] a lot of advice in all aspects, but I think the best advice I get from Taylor is that she says I can do things — in the sense that a lot of times I’m more reserved and cautious and she’s like, ‘You can do it, you can handle it,’” he explained. “That’s always nice to have that in the background.”

For her part, the Grammy-winning singer dedicated an Instagram post to her brother for National Siblings Day in 2020, calling him one of her “best pals.”

“It’s National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I’m really proud of him because he’s in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced),” she captioned the post. We love supportive siblings!

