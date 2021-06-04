Love at Hogwarts? There may be nothing romantic going on between Emma Watson and Tom Felton now, but back in the day, some Harry Potter stars were convinced that the pair were endgame.

In 2011, the actress — who starred as Hermione Granger in the eight-film franchise — admitted to crushing on her costar — known for his role as Draco Malfoy — while filming the first few movies in the early 2000s. “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she told Seventeen at the time. “He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

While the duo never crossed over the friendship line, some of their HP colleagues had hoped for an on-set romance between the pair.

Rupert Grint, for one, told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019 that “there was always something” between Tom and Emma. “There was a little bit of a spark,” the actor, who played Ron Weasley, recalled. “But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance. I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”

Tom himself even told the Daily Mail in November 2019 that Emma was an “incredibly smart and lovely young lady” after she coined the term “self-partnered” during an interview with British Vogue around the same time. “It’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future,” he added.

In 2018, the pair made headlines after skateboarding together in L.A. “Lovely Emma. We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it,” Tom told Us Weekly at the time about their hangout session. “Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.”

While Harry Potter fans are still holding out hope for these two to get together, Emma seems to be enjoying her long-term romance with boyfriend Leo Robinton. The couple looked happy in love as they shared a kiss during a rare outing in May 2021, after assuring fans on social media that they were not engaged. Emma and Leo have kept their relationship out of the public eye throughout their time together, but the duo was first linked in October 2019. Leo was known as a mystery man until the Daily Mail revealed his identity in April 2020, and they’ve been going strong ever since!

