Fans of Taylor Swift are convinced that along with being the world’s biggest pop star, she also doubles as a Harry Potter fanfiction writer. No, seriously — keep reading to see why Swifties think the songstress is ‘MsKingBean89.’

Who Is MsKingBean89?

MsKingBean89 is the username of an AO3 writer behind a Harry Potter Marauders-era fanfiction called All the Young Dudes.

According to Slate, the fan fiction spans 500,000 words and 188 chapters in total, and began in March 2017 and concluded in 2018. However, as of 2021, the user has removed all of their non-HP works from their AO3 profile, as well as links to social media profiles.

You may not know who the “Marauders” are if you’re not chronically online — in which case, congratulations, but also — here’s a quick rundown.

The Marauders are a group of male Hogwarts students from the Harry Potter universe, which includes characters Remus Lupin, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew and Harry’s own father, James Potter. The four attended Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from 1971-1978, and were known for their tight-knit friendship, and had a knack for causing trouble.

While Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling touched on the surface of the Marauders in her seven books, fans have taken the storyline to great lengths — creating an entire fanfiction section dedicated to the Marauders universe.

Why Do Fans Think Taylor Swift Is MsKingBean89?

The rumors that Taylor could be behind MsKingBean89 account began due to similarities between characters in All the Young Dudes and the Grammy winner’s own songs.

One Reddit user explained: “Oh this is just an inside joke amongst the ATYD fandom because so many of her songs like fit their relationship so well. So it kinda snowballed from ‘wow Taylor must have written this song just for [Sirius Black and Remus Lupin shipname] Wolfstar’ to like photoshops of Taylor secretly being MsKingBean89 and writing ATYD at the backstage of the Reputation tour and s–t like that.” However, the theory has since escalated since the release of Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, as several songs seemingly reference the Marauders universe in which MsKingBean89 is based on. Such songs include “Peter” and “The Black Dog,” which both seemingly hint at Marauders characters, Peter Pettigrew and Sirius Black. While both fans of Taylor and MsKingBean have theorized that the two could be the same person — it’s more of a theory created just for laughs. See below for some of our favorite social media posts regarding the topic: “the black dog” “peter” yall she is NEVER beating those mskingbean89 allegations — brie (@livbrinalor) April 19, 2024 they say taylor swift isn’t mskingbean89.. but what if she is. and say she didn’t have time to write a 500k marauders fanfic.. BUT WHAT IF SHE DID — august grace ⸆⸉ 🖤 the black dog stan (@goldenageempire) April 21, 2024 sorry sorry “the black dog” “peter” and “the prophecy” ?!?£?!/).@:)2”.£/ mskingbean89 i know who you are — cher⭐️ (@moonrrylovr) April 19, 2024

