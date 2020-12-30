The K3 Sisters Band caught up with J-14 and spilled all the exclusive tea on turning their love for Harry Potter into a career! Kaylen, Kelsey and Kristen Kassab are not only successful singers with a bunch of their own original songs — like “My Time,” “Fireflies” and more — but they’re total TikTok stars. How did the dynamic sister trio go viral on the video-sharing app and become honorary members of the Wizarding World while writing music? Make sure to watch the video above and find out!

