Get ready, people, because you can be the star in Shawn Mendes‘ next music video! Yep, you read that right. The “Señorita” singer is offering his biggest fans this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and all you have to do is make a donation!

“I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE to help feed those in need during this challenging time. Go to http://allinchallenge.in/shawnmendes to donate for a chance to come to the set of my next music video and have a cameo in it,” the 21-year-old captioned a Twitter video. “Any amount helps.”

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE to help feed those in need during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/2vSNO0HXHd to donate for a chance to come to the set of my next music video & have a cameo in it. I also challenge @maluma to go ALL IN. Any amount helps x pic.twitter.com/2IWiMhhuiJ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 30, 2020

For those who missed it, celebrities, like Shawn, are taking part in the “All In Challenge” to benefit organizations devoted to making sure that people have food during the current world health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. All of the funds raised from these challenges will be donated to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which benefit Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. Because schools are closed and many people have been left without jobs, some Americans have limited access to food, so these organizations make sure that everyone is fed. The entire “All In” campaign was created by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and, so far, it has raised over $27 million.

Aside from Shawn, major names like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Justin Bieber, the Friends cast, Addison Rae, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Vanessa Hudgens, TikTok’s Sway House, Lele Pons and more have all taken part to help raise money for coronavirus relief.

For those who missed it, over 3,330,000 people have contracted the coronavirus since it started to spread, resulting in more than 235,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.