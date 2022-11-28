She’s a ~boss~ on and off the red carpet! Lauren Jauregui got her start in Fifth Harmony, but she’s since kicked off a major solo career. Other than making music, the former X Factor star has become a fashion icon and is always turning heads when arriving at some of Hollywood’s most star-studded events.

While she was always giving major confidence while walking the red carpet, Lauren told fans via Twitter in November 2022 that “being on carpets used to give me anxiety.” Lauren reposted a video of her walking a red carpet alongside her fellow former members of Fifth Harmony.

“I’m so grateful I could never stress like this on a carpet again tho, the growth,” the “Expectations” songstress shared with followers.

Now, she’s just rocking high fashion looks and living her best life. During a 2018 interview with Nylon, the Florida native referred to her style as “an expression of self,” noting that it’s always changing.

“The whole stress of life, I feel like, comes from trying to be someone you’re not,” she told the publication at the time. “Not knowing yourself is when you project your insecurities and your fears and your bulls–t onto other people.”

After Fifth Harmony disbanded in March 2018, Lauren started to focus on her own music.

“I think that the experience of vulnerability or the experience of the more mellow sides of being is always going to be a part of my existence,” she told Hype Bae in June 2022 about her solo EP, Prelude. “I speak from my heart and connect with my heart. It drives me through a lot of different kinds of passion projects, as well as gives me strength and likeability to just grow as a person.”

When it comes to all her music, Lauren notes that she never writes “for other people,” only herself.

“I’ve always been really open as a person. I’m a Cancer and I think it really resonates with me – I have a lot of depth in the way that I process life,” she added. “Naturally, it just comes out in a society where people run away from their feelings and try to be topical about things. I think that it seems extra vulnerable for someone to explore their truth.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Lauren’s red carpet evolution over the years.

