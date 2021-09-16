Leaving her mark! Lauren Jauregui recently announced a new music event titled “Prelude,” which marks a new era for the singer since Fifth Harmony‘s hiatus.

In March 2018, the band confirmed that they would be going on an indefinite break in order to pursue their individual careers.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” members Lauren, 25, Dinah Jane, Normani and Ally Brooke wrote in a statement at the time. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

The group of four explained that they were looking to explore other creative avenues, but that this wasn’t the end of Fifth Harmony.

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” they continued. “We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

The announcement came one year after Camila Cabello quit the group to pursue her own projects. Since the hiatus, Lauren has opened up about choosing not to rush the process of creating her music.

“It’s just a matter of creating each little world right now, and making sure that each one has the thought and nurturing put into it that it needs,” she told Rolling Stone in 2018 following the release of her single “Expectations.”

In September 2021, the Florida native offered a glimpse at her new project, “Prelude.”

“I want the story to tell itself through the music,” the performer told Billboard. “It’s very introspective. I go through a lot of different emotions and revealings throughout it. And it’s also just the beginning, you know? So it’s just the first round of people seeing me for the songwriter that I am and for the artist that I am across the board, even beyond just the music. Like just the whole vision of everything coming to life.”

Lauren also reflected on the lessons that came from embarking on a music career solo after spending so much time in a group.

“I have learned that I am resilient. I have learned that I truly have a lot of inner-strength and power,” she noted at the time. “And I have learned that I am protected and guided spiritually, and I’ve [learned] in a much deeper way than I ever have in my life.”

Scroll down for everything we know about “Prelude” and what else Lauren has shared about going solo:

