She’s not a girl group member anymore! Dinah Jane got her start on season 2 of the X Factor when Fifth Harmony was formed in 2012, and now, she’s an established solo artist.

“I don’t think I quite knew who I was when I was in the group,” the songstress told People in April 2020. “I feel like when I had the girls, I couldn’t really define my individual artistry. Now, I’m able to define who I am. I’m able to really focus on myself and see who I truly am in the mirror.”

Dinah, along with Ally Brooke, Normani and Lauren Jauregui, went on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018 following Camila Cabello‘s December 2016 departure from the group. Since then, the California native has released her Dinah Jane 1 EP in April 2019, which included tracks like “Fix It” and “Pass Me By.” While she has yet to drop a full-length record, Dinah did surprise fans with two songs in 2020, “Lottery” and “1501.” With these songs, the musician told People that her alter ego, Ms. Jane, takes hold. “When Ms. Jane comes on, she’s grown and a different woman,” Dinah told the publication. “She is mentally elevated and she carries herself with much more class and charisma and all that sexiness.” Because of that, Dinah isn’t afraid to take dip her toes into different genres with her solo music. “I’m not really afraid of anything. I don’t really have any fears,” she shared. “I love taking risks and I love challenges so when you listen to my music you always hear different sides.”

The “Bottled Up” singer noted that she’s “not just in one lane” when it comes to her music. “I feel like R&B is definitely in my pocket because it’s something so easy for me to rely on. I feel like whenever my album comes out, you’ll hear a mixture of a couple genres.”

Even though she grew up in California, one thing Dinah has always held close is her Polynesian heritage. “It’s definitely shaped me into who I am and it is a flair that I share in my music,” she told People, adding that being a member of Fifth Harmony also shaped her as a person. “I am so proud of everything that we’ve done and have accomplished.” Going forward as a solo artist, Dinah promised fans that they will really get to know the real her with her solo songs. “I let my music speak for itself, and through my music you can hear who I really am,” she says. “It’s literally my journal.” Scroll through our gallery to see Dinah’s transformation from Fifth Harmony to now.

